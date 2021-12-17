TO say Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party have come under intense scrutiny over the last couple of weeks would be an understatement.
The Prime Minister's continuous rallying cry in the renewed fight against coronavirus has been severely undermined by rule-breaking Christmas parties and allegations of Tory sleaze.
Some have called for his resignation as a result, and public confidence also appears to be starting to wane.
But, do you think Boris should leave? Vote using our poll below.
