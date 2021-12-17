AN experienced vet who has decided to go solo says her dream is edging ever closer to reality after building work started on her very own practice.

Dr April Young, 33, has been working as a qualified vet for more than 10 years, having trained at the Royal Veterinary College before graduating in 2011.

The animal expert has now founded the Weeley Veterinary Centre, which is scheduled to open in early 2020, will reportedly be the first new vets built in Tendring in decades.

Designed by April, the project will see a former family home in the village converted into a state-of-the-art independent facility – and work is now finally underway.

Located in Colchester Road, the complex will offer a full range of services including consultations, operations, blood tests, urinalysis and ultrasound scanning.

In addition to these core services, April is trained to perform veterinary acupuncture, so will be also offering these sessions to the appropriate patients.

Above all else, however, April is most proud of the prospect of being able to offer pet owners the chance to lay their beloved animals to rest with dignity and privacy.

“It was important to me that the waiting room should have separate areas for cats and dogs but I am most proud of our unique quiet room,” she added.

“Saying goodbye to a pet is the most difficult moment, but by providing end of life services in a dedicated room, we hope to make these visits as caring as possible.

“I have never worked in a practice with this set up and am glad our clients will be able to exit straight to their cars rather than passing back through the waiting room.”

Since publicly announcing her new venture earlier this year, April says she has been inundated with requests from pet owners keen to register to the centre.

April, a former clinical director at Kinfauns, in Little Clacton, said: “The level of support I have received has been overwhelming and I am incredibly grateful.

“I look forward to seeing lots of new as well as familiar faces when we open next summer.”

For more information about the Weeley Veterinary Centre visit facebook.com/weeleyvetcentre.