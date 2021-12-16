PEOPLE struggling to get to booster jab appointments because they don't have a car can now get help with transport.
The Essex Wellbeing Service is providing free taxis for people unable to get to their vaccine appointment.
It can also be used by people who still need their first or second vaccinations.
County Hall health boss John Spence said: “We don’t want anyone to be left behind in receiving their Covid-19 booster jab.
“If getting to an appointment is an issue because someone doesn’t have access to transport for whatever reason, please don’t hesitate to call or email the Essex Wellbeing Service.
“Book your appointment and contact them, it’s so important that everyone is protected.”
To book, email provide.essexwellbeing@nhs.net or call 0300 303 9988. Callers’ needs will be verified, and they will be asked for their booking reference or a screenshot of their appointment confirmation.
The following community transport schemes can also help people get to pre-booked appointments.
Braintree Community Transport (01376 557883).
Community360 for the Colchester and Maldon and Colchester area (01206 216600).
Tendring Community Transport: (01255 436962 or 07948 055888).
