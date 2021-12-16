A CHARITY event is taking place for children to enjoy Christmas festivities.
This is a free community event with a Santa’s grotto and famous characters like Olaf from Frozen, Mickey and Minnie mouse.
As well as meeting Santa, a sleigh will be available for pictures to be taken by parents.
Hot food, drinks and treats will also be supplied at the event.
The event is happening at Seconds Out gym, who have issued 500 free tickets and a further 200 meal tickets.
Seconds Out gym is supported by Active Essex and Essex County Council who have granted a partial road closure for the event.
Head to the venue on Saturday, December 18 between 12pm and 7pm to enjoy the festivities.
For more information, call Jeni Calder on 07500 775707.
