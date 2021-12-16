A SCHOOL is taking the fight to racism by raising awareness of the importance of celebrating black and ethnic minorities in the community.

Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton, has created a safe space for socially conscious students to discuss inequality.

Using Black History Month resources in PSHE lessons, the pupils and teachers have covered topics such as micro-invalidations and micro-aggressions.

The college’s staff and students also watched videos to enhance their knowledge and understanding of racism and how minorities have previously been treated.

It also educated them on several symbolic events which have occurred in black history, including the Mangrove Nine and the Windrush.

Socially-conscious students, primarily from black or mixed heritage backgrounds, were even given the chance to share their own experiences during an assembly.

Poignant poems written by key black historical figures, such as Maya Angelou and Benjamin Zephaniah, were also read out by the pupils.

Richard Ige, director of pastoral KS3 at Tendring Technology College, said the topic of inequality and discrimination is something which needs to be addressed by all.

He said: “The importance of the message conveyed by these students should not be underestimated.

“Their heart-felt words opened the eyes of many students and staff and made them aware it is everyone's responsibility to promote racial equality across TTC.”

During the assemblies, white students also shared how the experiences of their friends from black and ethnic minorities made them feel.

There were also discussions about what needs to be implemented to ensure all students and staff can thrive in their environments – regardless of their backgrounds.

Teri-Leigh Jones, head of school at Tendring Technology College said: "It has been a real privilege to hear from our students and be able to take time to celebrate the diversity at Tendring Technology College.

“I have been so impressed by the maturity shown by our students and am very much looking forward to continuing in this vein throughout this academic year and the years ahead."