CARE home residents were treated to an early Christmas surprise after Santa Claus himself landed his sleigh in Clacton to pay them a visit.

Starstruck occupants of the Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road, enjoyed a festive breakfast with Father Christmas and one of his elves earlier this week.

Ahead of his arrival Santa sent a message to the home asking them to prepare a special grotto for his visit and to keep the news of his stop-off a surprise.

The facility’s catering team subsequently put on a morning of food boasting cereals, porridge with cream, fresh fruit cocktail, fruit yogurt, and a full English breakfast.

At Kris Kringle’s request, candy cane swirls, hot chocolate, fresh cream clouds, golden chocolate coins and candy face lollipops were also on offer.

During the breakfast Santa took time to meet the elderly residents and even gave them a tin in the shape of either a train or nutcracker, containing sweets, as a gift.

Lindsey Milliken, deputy manager at the Edensor Care Centre, which is run by the Diagrama Healthcare, said the visit was vitally stimulating for the home’s residents.

She said: “Christmas is such a magical time and takes our dementia residents back to bygone years and happy memories of Christmases past.

“This is the first time that we have welcomed Santa and his elf for breakfast, and we are over the moon that they made time for us at this very busy time.

“We hope they will be able to join us every year.”

Father Christmas believers Shirley Roberts and Jean Jacobs were particularly pleased to meet the jolly figure and said it was nice to be spoilt, even at their age.

Santa added: “It was a pleasure to have breakfast and meet Shirley, Jean and all the lovely residents who I remember from when they used to write to me as children.

“The breakfast, especially the hot chocolate with marshmallow dreams and fresh cream clouds, was most welcome and gave me a perfect start for the very busy day in my workshop with the elves.”