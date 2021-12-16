VOLUNTEERS are being urged to come forward as Essex ramps up its Covid-19 vaccination and booster programme.

Residents are being asked to spare a few hours a week to help protect people against the coronavirus.

Volunteers can help in a range of tasks – such as being a steward or providing administrative support - with shifts starting from four hours.

Community360 vaccine volunteer Hazel Linscott said: “It feels like one of the greatest things I have ever done. I started volunteering at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back since.

“I wanted to play a part in trying to put an end to this awful time and so decided to put my name forward to help.

“It is so fulfilling. You meet some wonderful people and I get great satisfaction of being part of an amazing group of volunteers.

"We are making a difference to get this world back up and running again and that to me is what it’s all about.”

County Hall health boss John Spence said: “We’ve seen in the past how Essex stepped up to become volunteers when we desperately needed them.

"I have no doubt that Essex will step up again.

“Having your Covid-19 vaccinations as well as the booster jab is the only way out of this pandemic, and NHS can’t do this without the help of the hundreds of volunteers in Essex.”

To become a volunteer, residents can visit essex.gov.uk/news.