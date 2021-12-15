Police are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man in Essex.
Detectives are looking for Liam Aylott who is wanted in connection with a breach of a court order.
The 25 year-old has links to the Colchester Tendring and Southend.
If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Quote the crime reference number 42/252656/21.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
