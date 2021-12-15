THREE men have been released on bail while another remained in custody during police investigations into modern slavery.
Five men were arrested on Tuesday and £20,000 in cash was seized when officers carried out warrants at Hovefields Avenue, Wickford, and at an address in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree.
Four men – aged 76, 42, 36, and 35 – were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.
The 35-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of rape while another 42 -year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
Essex Police also said 12 people were found and have been safeguarded.
Police said today a 42-year-old man has been released under investigation while a 41-year-old man remains in custody.
A 76-year-old man has also been bailed until January 6.
Two men aged 36 and 35 have also been bailed until January 10.
Speaking after the arrests, Debi Lloyd, European Operational Coordinator at Justice and Care, said: “Modern slavery is all around us, which is why the warrants are so important.
“We are delighted to be able to join with Essex Police on the operation - providing support to those who have been safeguarded.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.