A POPULAR fireworks extravaganza that attracts thousands of people to Harwich has been cancelled following fears over the rapid spread of the the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The Harwich Quay Fireworks Committee has decided to pull the plug on the event, which was set to go ahead on New Year's Eve.
It was announced just weeks ago that the event was back with a bang after last year's display had to be axed due to Covid-19 restrictions.
A spokesman for the committee said: "It is with regret we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Harwich Quay New Years Eve Fireworks event.
"We understand the disappointment this will bring.
"In light of the rapid increase in the number of Covid cases and Government advice, the responsible action is to cancel.
"Past events have attracted crowds in excess of 5,000 some from places where Covid rates are higher, and we have a duty of care to residents and volunteers.
"According to the proposed Plan B, crowds in excess of 4,000 will be requires to show the NHS App, and this will be impossible to police. All donations will be returned."
The display, organised by volunteers, usually attracts between 5,000 and 6,000 spectators and takes place from Ha’Penny Pier.
