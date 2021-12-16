OUR nativities supplement is featured in the Gazette today.
If you haven't had a chance to pick up a copy, there is still a chance to find the photo of your shining star.
There are pages of angels, shepherds and other festive characters bringing the spirit of Christmas.
If you would like to order a copy of the Gazette contact 0800 9530227.
The supplement will include pictures from the following schools:
- St George's Infant School and Nursery
- Hamilton Primary School
- Myland Community Primary School
- Old Heath Community Primary School
- St John's Green Primary School - Town Site
- Messing Primary School
- Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School
- Alresford Primary School
- Monkwick Infant School and Nursery
- Gosbecks Primary School
- Prettygate Junior School
- Home Farm Primary School
- Milldene Primary School
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Cherry Tree Academy
- St James' Church of England Primary School and Nursery
- St Michael's Primary School and Nursery
- Colchester Roach Vale Primary School
- Chappel Church of England (Controlled)
- Primary School Copford Church of England (Voluntary Controlled)
- Primary School Holy Trinity
- Church of England Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
- Fordham All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Layer-De-La-Haye Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- Tiptree, St Luke's Church of England (Controlled) Primary School
- Heathlands Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, West Bergholt
- St George's Church of England Primary School, Great Bromley
- Fingringhoe Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Colchester
- The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School
- Mersea Island School Earls Colne Primary School and Nursery
- Brinkley Grove Primary School
- St Mary's Lower School Lakelands Primary School
- Lyons Hall Primary School
- Beckers Green Primary School
- Feering Church of England Primary School
- Chipping Hill Primary School
- Tollesbury School
- Holy Trinity Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Halstead
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Great Yeldham
- St Margaret's Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, Toppesfield
- Wethersfield Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- White Notley Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St Andrew's Church of England Primary School, Halstead
- St John The Baptist Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Pebmarsh
- Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
- Maldon Court Preparatory School
- Hamford Primary Academy
- Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
- Bradfield Primary School
- Wix and Wrabness Primary School
- Kirby Primary Academy
- Burrsville Infant Academy
- Highfields Primary School
- Harwich Community Primary School and Nursery
- Two Village Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harwich
- All Saints Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Great Oakley
- All Saints' Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School, Dovercourt
- Rolph Church of England Primary School
- Holland Haven Primary School
- Lawford Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Primary School
- Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
- Engaines Primary School and Nursery
- St Philomena's School
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.