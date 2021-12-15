RESIDENTS are doing all they can to make sure a young boy who was murdered is remembered.
Britain is still mourning the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was killed by his father and stepmother.
The Clacton community wants to commemorate Arthur’s death and on Christmas Eve, residents will light candles at Clacton beach.
Nigel Brown, community manager at Clacton Pier, confirmed the pier lights will turn blue between 4pm and 5pm in Arthur's memory.
If you would like to attend, head to Clacton beach on Christmas eve at 4pm.
