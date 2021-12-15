VOLUNTEERS are being called on to take up the mantel and be part of the small army of vaccination volunteers coming together to rollout the Covid-19 booster vaccination.

In order to meet the target of getting everyone eligible a booster vaccination by the end of the year, it is estimated that 14,000 vaccinations need to be carried out every day in North Essex.

To meet this target volunteers are being called on to help the NHS at vaccination hubs in Tendring.

Help is needed with a variety of tasks such as administration, marshalling, as well as meeting and greeting those attending for their boosters.

Sharon Alexander, chief officer at Community Voluntary Services Tendring, said: “Delivering these vaccination boosters is a huge operation as when it comes to staffing the vaccination hubs the voluntary sector is the fourth emergency service.

“The call is to get the population vaccinated to protect the nation against the Omicron variant – being boosted gives 75per cent greater protection.

“Volunteers are vital in making this happen and in meeting the target of offering every adult a booster vaccination by the end of December.

“But volunteering in this way, as we have found from the past, goes even further than just assisting with the vaccinations and in the fight against Covid-19 – it is a chance to be part of something.

“So if you can, please put your name down to help however you can – be part of the community, be part of the fight, be a volunteer.”

Madeline Lewis volunteered from the start of the vaccination process in Harwich.

She said: “I loved helping the community, so if I was free I put my name down for whatever shifts I could do.

“Volunteering for me is something I’ll be doing a lot of for the foreseeable future - it’s brilliant, positive and giving me hope.

“So I hope it does for others too.”

Tracy Lawrie, team leader at CVST volunteered with the initial vaccinations.

She said: “Volunteering was one of the most amazing things I have ever done.

“To see so many happy people arriving for their vaccine after spending so many months at home alone and isolated, was a wonderful sight.

“All the volunteers took great pleasure in chatting with people as they waited.”

“It was important to offer everyone an enjoyable experience, so they felt relaxed and safe.”

“However simple our role within the hospital, this was the most important part.”

To register to volunteer at Harwich visit volunteeressex.org/opportunities/covid-vaccine-centre-marshall-support-harwich-12418.

To register to volunteer at Clacton visit volunteeressex.org/opportunities/covid-vaccine-centre-marshall-support-for-clacton-12420.