A GROUNDS team has swept up a number the awards for its outstanding work - again.

Brightlingsea Town Council’s grounds team has won plaudits from the Essex Playing Fields Association for the fifth year in a row.

The team was given a gold certificate for its work at the Millennium Garden and a silver certificate for the work done at Bayard Recreation ground in the playing fields category.

The playground in the ground was also awarded a silver certificate in the playground category, along with more silver awards for both cricket and football pitches in their respective areas.

Brightlingsea mayor Jayne Chapman was full of praise for the grounds team and the awards received.

She said: “Brightlingsea should be proud of the hard work and dedication Terry, Graham, Mark and Ed put into these and the other outdoor space they look after.

“I know everyone on the council is grateful for the work they do and it’s great for them to receive this recognition.

“As a council we’ll continue to do everything we can to give them what they need to do their jobs as effectively as possible, but for now we hope everyone in the town will join me in giving them a massive thank you from us to them.”