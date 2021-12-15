Rave reviews have been left for this year’s pantomime at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.
Audiences have been leaving glowing comments about Jack and the Beanstalk from some of its early shows.
The pantomime stars include Hollyoaks and Eastenders actress Gemma Bissix, X-Factor winner Ben Haenow, legendary children’s TV presenter Dave Benson Phillips, and local children’s entertainer and Britain’s Got Talent star Graeme Matthews (known as Bam Bam) A reviews on TripAdvisor by Emma W said: “This year’s panto was fantastic and thoroughly enjoyable, can’t wait to see Cinderella there next Christmas!”
While Sharon N said: “Great night out, all 10 of us ages ranging 70 to 5 thoroughly enjoyed the show.”
Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure at Tendring Council, which runs the Princes Theatre, said: “Anton Benson Productions always put on a fabulous performance, and having seen this year’s show I can attest to just how brilliant Jack and the Beanstalk is.”
“Gemma, in both her acting role and as director, and all of the cast have done a terrific job and these reviews are just recognition for all of their hard work.”
Tickets cost £15 (£14 concessions) or £52 for a family of four, and are available from princestheatre.co.uk or on 01255 686633.
