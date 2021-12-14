WORKS to refurbish the health suite and wet-side changing areas at Clacton Leisure Centre have been completed.
The £575,000 works saw the sauna and health suite – now re-named the Wellbeing Zone – revamped, along with new changing cubicles, showers and toilets at the Tendring Council-run facility.
Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure, said: “One of our aims of our Back to Business agenda is to provide facilities where people can thrive – and that includes exercising and relaxing.
“Due to Covid-19 the Wellbeing Zone has been closed for quite some time, so now is the perfect opportunity to re-visit it, see the fabulous work that has been done, and enjoy the amenity.
“Likewise swimming pool users will, I am sure, be delighted with the revamped changing area.”
The new changing area reopened to the public on Wednesday while the Wellbeing Zone will open in the New Year.
Following adaptations made during the works, the pool can now also be used to accommodate junior swimming lessons.
“These works have made a really positive impact on the district leisure provision at Clacton Leisure Centre, and whether you’re a regular visitor, haven’t been in a while or perhaps have never been, now is the perfect opportunity to check it out,” Mr Porter added.
