THE world as we know it has been thrown off its axis by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We are approaching two years of disruption, grief and loss due to the virus. But somehow nature carries on with stability and endurance.
No matter how worrying these times are, nature remains glorious as demonstrated by these images from our Gazette Camera Club members.
No wonder they say getting out and about is good for your wellbeing.
Check out our gallery above.
