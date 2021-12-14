PUBS and restaurants are preparing for a “survival struggle” as customers concerned by the rise in coronavirus cases rush to cancel bookings.

My Big Fat Greek Taverna, in Clacton, and The Prettygate, in Colchester, are just two of many watering holes across Essex feeling the impact of the new Omicron variant.

The rapidly-spreading new version of Covid-19 has reignited the public’s desire to take extra precautions and is contributing to an increasing number of infections.

As a result, parties of punters are now choosing to cancel their plans in order to protect themselves and their loved ones or because they have been told to isolate.

Jason Smedley, owner of My Big Fat Greek Taverna and The Royal Hotel, says his venue is experiencing cancellations on a daily basis – one of which was a 90-strong crowd of carers.

He said: “I would say about 40 per cent of our bookings have been either cancelled or the number of guests have been reduced.

“Every day parties that initially booked for 30 people are dropping to 13 a day before they are due to visit – it is happening literally every day.

“The other night we had 90 care home workers cancel in one hit because they all got hit with coronavirus symptoms.

“We will still be okay through Christmas, but it is notoriously quiet between January and March and if more restrictions are put in place it will be a survival struggle.”

Lisa Robertson, of The Prettygate, also says her pub has been dealt “yet another blow” this week after being “flooded” with parties pulling out of their bookings.

She added: “We have had Christmas party cancellations and we are only now doing takeaway dinners as people are not even really calling to enquire.

“Before coronavirus we were fully booked by now for Christmas Day but, although better than last year, it seems likely that Christmas will not again be as usual.

“We are more a wet-led pub, so food is not our main income, but the decline in people coming out to have a drink since we reopened in March is horrendous.”

The Alma, in Copford, has also experienced cancellations.

Landlord David Brady said: "We have had quite a few so far, some due to nerves, so due to guests following advice and some for a Covid-19 contact.

"One table we lost was a party of 30."