Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South West branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to these charities to help them carry out rescue work via the same websites.

Midnight Star

Midnight Star (RSPCA)

Gender – Male

Age – 13 years old

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Black

Midnight Star is described as a typical cat who will need an outdoor space to access as and when he pleases and a warm lap to sit on.

He would prefer to be the only cat in the home, as well as be in an adult-only household.

Overall, he is very independent so will most likely do his own thing.

If you want to adopt Midnight Star you can view his full profile here.

Eggnog and Gingerbread

Eggnog and Gingerbread (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age – 10 years old (approx.)

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Black & White and Ginger

Eggnog and Gingerbread are brothers who came into the care of the RSPCA as their owner sadly passed away.

They are well socialised and very friendly so they could be rehomed in a house with children.

Additionally, they may be able to live with another cat, but not a dog.

If you want to adopt Eggnog and Gingerbread you can view their full profile here.

Pudding

Pudding (RSPCA)

Gender – Female

Age – 10 years old

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Tortoiseshell

Pudding is a very friendly cat, who has a beautiful coat of medium/long length which may require grooming.

Her favourite place to lie is the heated floor in the cattery, so she will love a warm, cosy home.

If you want to adopt Pudding you can view her full profile here.

Hercules

Hercules (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender – Male

Age – One year old

Breed – Shar-Pei crossbreed

Colour – Tan

Hercules is a young dog who will need some advanced training as he is under socialised.

As a result he will need some very experienced owners in an adult-only home with no other dogs.

If you want to adopt Hercules you can view his full profile here.