A FOODBANK is having its second annual Christmas takeaway this year.

The Walton and district community foodbank, in association with Mumma Jackson at the Royal Albion is offering a professionally cooked two course Christmas dinner on December 21.

The meal will contain roast turkey with trimmings or a vegetarian alternative.

Christmas pudding with custard will also be available and this can all be enjoyed at home.

This offer is extended to past patrons of ‘Meals matters’ and current users of the foodbank

For more details, contact Jill Joshua on 07926015276 or visit the foodbank on a Friday morning.