RESIDENTS are being reminded of Tendring Council’s revised operations over the festive period.
Urgent issues will still be dealt with as usual over the Christmas and New Year break with frontline services will be maintained for residents, it said.
The council's virtual offices will close from 4pm on December 23 and reopen at 9am on January 4.
In an emergency residents can contact the council’s control centre on 01255 222022.
There are also changes to waste and recycling collection days during the period, with no collections on the Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day bank holidays.
Council leader Neil Stock said: “We hope everyone in the district enjoys the festive period.
“2021 has been perhaps just as difficult as 2020, and Christmas is a time for us to reflect on where we are now and look forward with renewed hope and optimism to the New Year.
"I wish everyone a relaxing and enjoyable Christmas this year.
“Although there are some changes to our services, our core operations still run and the control centre is ready to swing into action if there is an emergency during the festive break.”
For more information about service changes during the period, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/christmasservices.
