MORE than 129,000 booster vaccines have now been administered in north east Essex, according to the latest NHS figures.
In total at least 283,071 first doses have been jabbed into the arms of residents in the county since the start of the roll-out, as well as 257,093 second doses.
129,584 booster vaccines have also now been given to those looking for added protection against coronavirus and the new Omicron variant.
Since the start of the pandemic, 22,041 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tendring while 30,633 in Colchester have also returned a positive test.
622 Tendring residents have also tragically died within 28 days of testing positive, in addition to the 420 recorded deaths which have taken place in Colchester.
Across the Essex County Council jurisdiction there has been a total of 247,855 coronavirus cases and 4,274 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.
The most up-to-date also show there have been 770 positive cases in Tendring and 1,271 cases in Colchester in the week ending December 8.
These figures make for an infection rate of 522.6 per 100,000 people in Tendring and 644.5 per 100,000 people for Colchester.
