COLCHESTER residents fear Boris Johnson’s booster pledge “will not be achieved” after they were reportedly turned away from vaccine sites despite being eligible.

During a televised statement on Sunday evening Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an emergency battle against the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

He stressed the importance of booster jabs before setting a goal of vaccinating the majority of the population for a third time by the end of December.

The Conservative Party leader also revealed all over 18s would be able to book their booster jabs from Wednesday or use walk-in clinics.

Paul Rook, 48, of St John’s, says he rushed out yesterday morning with a view of getting his booster after Boris Johnson’s rallying cry the night before.

He travelled to Colchester Hospital after seeing on the NHS website that boosters were available at the complex every day this week.

But on this occasion Mr Rook claims he was informed the walk-in service had been cancelled, despite the fact the site is still listed as a walk-in clinic.

Last week he was also turned away at a pop-up vaccine hub in Tesco’s because six months had not passed since jab, even the requirement is now only three months.

“The whole thing is a joke,” fumed Mr Rook.

“Boris obviously wants us all boosted by the beginning January but if the venues giving the booster are not up to speed this will never be achieved.

“No one seems to be organised enough to achieve this and it is no wonder people are getting fed up.

“I was not the only one turned away at last week, they were turning an awful lot of people away.”

Another Colchester resident says she has also had issues with trying to get her booster jab, despite the emphasis on getting it.

Speaking anonymously she added: “It is unacceptable at the walk-in vaccination clinics you are being turned away.

“I have been twice now and they turned about ten people in the queue away even though Government guidelines say we can have them and have been called.”

A spokesman for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System has now said it is working to ensure everyone can get jabbed.

He said: “We have asked our health and care partners for their support and we are working on how we can rapidly increase capacity across the patch.

“We need everyone eligible for vaccination to come forward, either by making a booked appointment or going to one of the many walk-in clinics.

“We urge people to check sneevaccine.org.uk for the latest updates.”

The seemingly last-minute announcement, however, has since sent the NHS into overdrive with many bodies pulling together to deliver on Boris’s booster promise.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust which runs Colchester Hospital, says staff are already working flat-out.

He said: “[We are] working with an incredible team nationally to build capacity to respond to the demand for vaccines and boosters.

“Please get yours when called, [but] be patient as it will take a few days to build the capacity.”

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System has also warned some hospital and GP appointments will be cancelled to accommodate the booster drive.

A spokesman said: “Our teams are being asked to clinically prioritise services, while delivering critical appointments such as cancer, urgent and emergency care.

“This may mean that for some patients, routine appointments are postponed and we would ask people to be aware of this at this crucial time.

Nonetheless, the East of England health experts are determined to get as many jabs in arms by the end of the year.

“We are committed to the aim of achieving the Government’s target of offering a booster to every adult by the end of the year,” he added.

“Although we are already performing well and are rated fourth in the country for administering vaccines, we know there is a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.”