The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 300 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 22,041 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 13 (Monday), up from 21,741 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 154,303 over the period, to 10,873,468.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 622 people had died in the area by December 13 (Monday) – up from 621 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 14,802 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,858 people had received both jabs by December 12 (Sunday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.