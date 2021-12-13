AN adult educational learning provider has officially launched its latest programme of courses with a view of boosting career opportunities.
ACL Essex is an organisation dedicated to helping up-skill adults by offering learning programmes, workshops and informative lessons.
It offers a wide range of qualifications in addition to apprenticeships and professional learning, as well as core subjects, such as English, Maths, and Science.
More than 1000 new courses, starting next year, have now been released across ACL Essex’s network of adult community centres and online.
Everything from IT, accounting, business and beauty programmes to health and social care courses are on offer in addition to fast-track GCSE lessons.
Katherine Burns, ACL Essex principal, said: “ACL Essex offers bespoke learning opportunities for all adults across the county.
“We’re a friendly team here to help learners find a course suitable for them - our courses run online and in adult community centres across Essex.
“They’re a great way to make new friends, grow in confidence and learn new skills.
“If you’re looking to get back into employment or support with your career development, our courses are ideal to help you reach your goals.”
To find out more information visit ACL Essex at aclessex.com.
