BICYCLES collectively worth more than a £1,000 have been snatched from a garage prompting a police investigation.

Essex Police received reports two bikes had been stolen from a garage in Church Crescent, Clacton, between 5.30pm and 7.20pm on Saturday.

According to officers the collective value of the pair of two-wheelers - one of which is a dark grey and black Ammaco bike - totals an unspecified four-figure sum.

Essex Police are now appealing for anyone with information or any eyewitnesses who may have seen the theft take place to contact them as soon as possible.

A spokesman for the force said: “Have you seen this bicycle? Have you been offered it for sale?

“This bicycle is one of two that were stolen from a garage in Church Crescent - together, the bicycles are worth a four-figure sum.

“We are appealing for your help and would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, should also call us.”

To report any information to Essex Police call 101 and quote incident number 1192 of December 11 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.