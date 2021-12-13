TV star Stacey Solomon has unveiled her stunning Christmas decorations outside her new Essex home.
Like thousands of other families she has showed off her lovely tree, wreath and lights at the property.
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash showed off their Lapland-inspired festive decorations adorning the entrance to Pickle cottage.
The former X Factor star shared photos of the display to Instagram as she enthused about their first Christmas with daughter Rose.
Her set-up included a life-size reindeer and a large wooden sleigh, with a set of skis resting on the side.
Posting on Instagram Stacey said: "Hello Winter, our first Christmas door at Pickle Cottage and Rose’s first front door, outside my tummy.
"Rose is in the family picture, she’s just blending in with our coats. So excited and a little bit emotional about our first Christmas with Rose and our first Christmas at Pickle Cottage.
"Let the festive adventures begin pickles. Lots of love from all of us. P.S. Theo and Peanut give me life."
