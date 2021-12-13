A CHARITABLE organisation has raised cash through a Christmas collection.
Clacton Lions Club raised £1,154 by collecting outside at Asda in Clacton for four days.
As a result of the public's generosity, the money raised will go towards helping the lifeboat stations in Clacton, Walton and Frinton and Harwich as well as Tickled Pink, Asda's campaign to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.
The club thanked the supermarket for allowing them to collect in the store.
