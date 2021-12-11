POLICE are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of a theft from a business in Clacton.

Items worth a five figure sum were taken from an address in Oxford Road between 7.50pm and 9.35pm on Monday, December 6.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage that would be useful to us.

"Witnesses should call 101, citing incident 186 of December 7.

"You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm."