QUICK-THINKING neighbours helped to rescue two women and two dogs from a smoke-logged flat after a blaze.

Fire crews were called to a flat in Holland-on-Sea at around 12.14am today after residents were awoken by their smoke alarm.

A blaze had started outside the building, blocking their exit.

Crews were called to the scene, in Frinton Road, while the fire service stayed on the phone with the occupants as they waited.

They issued fire survival guidance to keep them as safe as possible.

Firefighters confirmed there was a fire on the ground floor, to the rear of the property, and the first-floor flat was fully smoke logged.

Two neighbours noticed the smoke and acted quickly to put up a ladder in an attempt to rescue the occupants.

Crews rescued two women and two dogs, then worked quickly to extinguish the fire by 1:30am.

Firefighters cleared the property of smoke and the occupants were left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire has been confirmed as accidental.

Watch Manager at Clacton, Craig Todd, said: “I really want to thank the neighbours, who acted quickly to erect a ladder up to the bedroom window whilst our crews made their way to the scene.

"This action helped us to secure a positive outcome, and for that we’re really grateful.

“I’d also like to praise crews from Clacton, Weeley and Colchester, who worked extremely hard in a challenging situation to bring the fire under control and preserve the building.

“A smoke alarm will alert you to the first sign of fire in your home.

"The incident last night highlights just how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every level of your property. Without one, this incident could have had a very different outcome."