The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 145 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 21,741 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 10 (Friday), up from 21,596 on Thursday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,184 over the period, to 10,719,165.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 621 people had died in the area by December 10 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 14,780 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 110,699 people had received both jabs by December 9 (Thursday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.