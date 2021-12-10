CLACTON rail passengers will be able to stay longer in London following changes in the train timetable.

Greater Anglia said the last train to Clacton will now wait longer at Colchester to allow passengers on the 23.30 intercity service from Liverpool Street to Norwich to connect with it Monday to Saturday.

This means that the last train customers can catch back from London to travel to Wivenhoe, Alresford, Great Bentley, Thorpe-le-Soken and Clacton will now be at 23.30, with a change at Colchester, instead of 23.18 as it is currently.

Keith Palmer, head of performance and planning at Greater Anglia, said: “Providing a later last option for journeys to Clacton makes it a little easier for customers to catch the train back after a night out in London going to the theatre or a music event.”

The change is being made as Greater Anglia starts its December timetable.

There are a few other minor changes to trains running in Essex, so customers are being advised to check before they travel in case the time of their usual train has changed.

Greater Anglia said it is thanking customers for wearing face coverings at stations and trains, which is once again mandatory.

It said air conditioning and heating ventilation systems suck in fresh air every six to nine minutes.

Trains without air conditioning have opening windows – and all trains have doors which open at stations.

It added: “The company is continuing to clean and sanitise trains, paying particular attention to high touch areas such as push buttons, grab handles and arm rests.

“Anyone looking for a train with fewer passengers can use the company’s ‘less busy train tool’ which shows which trains are quietest on rush hour routes into London Liverpool Street.”

The train firm is currently replacing every single train with brand new trains with air conditioning, plug and USB points and fast free wifi.

Details of the new timetable and measures Greater Anglia is taking to help people travel with the new Covid-19 restrictions are available at greateranglia.co.uk.