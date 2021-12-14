A WOMAN says she feels lucky to be alive after she was hit by a car.

Chelsey Thwaites, 32, was enjoying herself at a party in Orwell Road, Clacton, when she heard a commotion outside involving her friend’s daughter.

Intrigued to find out what was going on the mother-of-two, who lives in Clacton, then headed out on to the street where she was suddenly confronted with the bright headlights of a car.

At that point, Chelsey, whose cousin Harry Burkett, 21, was fatally stabbed in the same road in September, says the vehicle rushed towards her.

After striking her friend’s daughter, the car then hit Chelsey, who quickly tried to usher both of them to safety. But the ordeal was not over.

“The car came round the corner and it hit me and I banged my head so hard my body went all funny and I was just seeing colours,” added Chelsey.

“Someone got out of the car with a Stanley blade and sliced my face open and then I got hit again and that is when my leg broke in half.

“I was on the floor looking at the car thinking they would hit me again and that I was going to be dead.”

Resilient Chelsey has now credited her two daughters, Tay-Marie and Kadie, as being the reason she is still alive saying they gave her the strength to survive.

Chelsey said: “My children popped into my head and I thought I could not leave them without a mum so I managed to pull myself through these metal bars.

“I knew I wanted to see my children again and so they gave me the strength to get through and survive – I also think I had help from Harry watching over me.

“I got away with just a broken leg and bruising on my face but the police said they did not know how I was not dead.”

After being taken to hospital Chelsey had to have a metal plate put into her leg in order to straighten it out and facilitate recovery.

A 26-year-old man from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was released on bail until December 22.