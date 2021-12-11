A SHOW jam-packed with some of the best musical talent in north Essex will soundtrack gig-goers’ New Year’s Eve celebrations.
TWM Live, Paper Champion and Black Cactus Studio have partnered up to curate and present an event called Hootenanny, which will take place at Three Wise Monkeys.
The gig, which was last year held virtually, will see Low Lying Sun, Anna’s Bone, Fraser Morgan, Ben Brown, Ecto Peach and Krista take to the stage.
Alan Jones, who runs Black Cactus Studio, located in Great Bromley, says he cannot think of a better way to celebrate the arrival of 2022.
He said: “The acts we have managed to secure for this event are some of the best currently performing in the scene and so there is no doubt this will be a great gig.
“Being around your closest friends while listening to and supporting live music sounds like the best New Year’s Eve to me.”
Hootenanny, which is strictly for over 18s only, will be held on December 31 from 8pm on Three Wise Monkeys’ top floor venue.
Tickets for the show cost £10 on the door or £8 plus a booking fee when purchased in advance from designmynight.com.
