POP-STAR pensioners in a Thorrington care home are encouraging north Essex residents to join them in taking part in a national Christmas carol sing-along.

Angelic-sounding singers at Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, are calling on members of the community to join them in taking part in this year’s Doorstep Carols event.

The annual, unison performance, which last year saw more than 125,000 people take part, aims to inspire the nation during the festive season.

Performers who take part in the mass sing-song, the largest in Britain, are also encouraged to raise money for a charity of their choice.

This year Care UK, which runs Tenpenny Hill, is an official supporter of the initiative, and so its residents are taking part in the project in a variety of ways.

Those in the Thorrington facility, for example, have been gearing up for the Christmas event by enjoying a special outdoor performance from the Brightlingsea Scouts.

They have also been practicing the songs they will sing and learning the lyrics to some of the most recognisable carols.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We are so excited to be taking part in Doorstep Carols this year here at Silversprings.

“Residents and team members have spent weeks perfecting their singing ahead of the event and look forward to sharing this years’ festive experience with local people.”

Silversprings is a modern care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Its staff, therefore, regularly look to host stimulating and engaging events for the residents with a view of triggering past, positive moments in their lives.

Joanne believes singing itself can be a great stimulator for the mind.

She added: “Singing can be incredibly beneficial, especially for older people, as music and sound is closely linked to memory recall.

“It’s also an enjoyable, social activity which helps to create connections with others, as well as tapping into long forgotten memories which can evoke positive emotions.

“Everyone at Silversprings is looking forward to spreading some festive cheer, and we are looking forward to seeing as many people as possible come out to join in.”