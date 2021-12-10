YOUNG families in Harwich are being forced to rely on loans to pay for essentials such as nappies and baby milk, it has been revealed.

More than one in four adults aged under 30 in the East of England have had to borrow money since the pandemic began, according to a new survey by the Salvation Army.

The figure is in spite of more than half being in full-time jobs.

Many live hand to mouth with those in work just as likely as the unemployed to say they need charity support.

Catherine, 24, a mum-of-two from Harwich, said her partner has been out of work for four months and the family’s main source of income is currently Universal Credit.

“Universal Credit doesn’t cover the cost of living,” she said.

“We have to pay our rent and bills first and don’t have the money to buy other essentials like nappies, baby milk, washing powder and groceries, so we rely on support from charities like the Salvation Army.

“We also owe money to family members who have helped us in the past.

“It’s better because there are no interest rates, but we never have enough to pay them back.”

Lieutenant Shawn Moye, Salvation Army leader in Harwich, said he is worried there will be no Christmas cheer for Catherine and other families in Harwich who are struggling to make ends meet.

He said: “For many people, money doesn’t stretch to cover the basics.

“Young adults have it drummed into them that they need to pay rent and bills so if they don’t have enough food, then that’s what they miss out on.

“They are not living well and many become ill. Some are not even putting the heating on.”

The Salvation Army is calling on the Government to give people with debt problems a 60-day "breathing space" to pay back the loan they receive while waiting for their first Universal Credit payment.

It also wants more debt support and protection from food poverty for families with children during school holidays and free childcare provision so parents can afford to work.