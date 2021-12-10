A UNIQUE ensemble of music, dance and theatre performers are set celebrate a milestone anniversary with a show at a historic venue.

Mediaeval Baebes, formed back in 1996, will weave their story-telling magic at the Colchester Arts Centre next Sunday to commemorate their 25th anniversary.

Audience members can expect to hear tracks from the Ivor Novella Award-winning group’s vast back catalogue as well as some seasonal favourites.

They will also be interpreting famous carols and old Christmas music as they “transport guests to a medieval realm of fantasy and romance.”

Using exotic and period instruments Medieval Baebes will also premiere compositions from their latest album, Prayers of the Rosary.

Speaking about the band’s return to the town centre venue founding member Katharine Blake said: “We are really excited about playing the Colchester Arts Centre.

“It is such an atmospheric place, and perfect for Mediaeval Baebes as it is a converted church.

“We always strive to create otherworldly environment, which is particularly effective in romantic old buildings, churches and cathedrals.

“We received such a warm welcome when we played there in 2019, and we’re so looking forward to returning after a year of enforced abstinence from playing live.”

Since forming 25 years ago, Mediaeval Baebes, who combine lush and ethereal harmonies with ancient and forgotten languages, have released ten studio albums.

They have also received two Emmy nods and a Royal Television Society Award for their work with composer Martin Phipps on the soundtrack for hit ITV drama Victoria.

“I don’t think we could ever in our wildest dreams have imagined when we started the band we would still be together 25 years later,” added proud Katharine.

“Marie Findley and I are the only members from the original line up, and we have enjoyed working with so many amazing women over the years.

“It really is a very unique band, a collective of women, all of whom, over the years have brought their individual sensibilities and gifts to the group.”

Tickets for Mediaevel Baebes’ Colchester Arts Centre show cost £25 and can be purchased by visiting colchesterartscentre.com or mediaevalbaebes.com.