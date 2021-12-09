A TRAVELLING careers fair will be setting up shop in Clacton next week.
The fourth Tendring Career and Jobs Roadshow will be taking place at Clacton Shopping Village, in Stephenson Road West, on Wednesday, December 15, from 10am to 2pm.
The event hosts local organisations that have the ability to guide and support people into employment and acts as a one-stop-shop of information and support for people finding and getting into work.
The team includes organisations that offer volunteering positions, training opportunities, mental health support, apprenticeship schemes, support for setting up new businesses and everything that might be needed to get people work ready.
It means that the barriers people are faced with in getting into employment are understood with a huge amount of knowledge shared by all the organisations involved.
The roadshow is a monthly initiative intended to build trust with its regular interactions with residents.
Organisers say more groups are taking the opportunity to get involved, including the Citizens Advice Bureau.
The roadshow is hosted by We Can Do Together, a partnership of health and care organisations in Suffolk and north Essex, who aim to develop a workforce that can deliver the best care to patients in the community.
Find out more at wecandotogether.org.uk/career-and-jobs-roadshow-in-tendring.
