A CANNABIS user whose habit was “spiralling out of control” agreed to act as a “custodian” for drugs with a street value of around £200,000.

Andrzej Hencel, 55, was found to be storing two kilogram bricks of cocaine, as well as bags of cannabis and around 800g of amphetamine, at his home in Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea.

He was arrested after he was found by a police officer sitting alone in a parked van in Station Road, Clacton, on June 1.

Officers searched his home, finding cocaine with a potential final street value of between £160,000 and £240,000.

They also seized more than 1kg of cannabis with a street value of between £11,000 and £17,000, and amphetamines worth between £4,000 and £9,000.

The drugs were found throughout his home, including in his bedroom and the loft.

In interview, he said he had acted as “custodian” for the drugs after travelling to London to collect them.

He said he received cannabis to feed his habit and a small amount of cash in return.

He admitted possession of cannabis, cocaine and amphetamines with intent to supply.

Steven Levy, mitigating at Chelmsford Crown Court, said his client had used cannabis since the age of 18 and had built up a £100-per-week habit.

Mr Levy said he came to know his dealers and was enlisted to collect the drugs.

“In effect his cannabis use was spiralling out of control, at one point he was spending £100 per week on cannabis," he said.

“He’s not a Class A cocaine user. It was arranged he would go and collect the package and the arrangement was that would be picked up from him later that day.”

Hencel was jailed for three years.

Recorder Giles Eyre said he was a “crucial cog in the wheel” of a drug supply operation.

He said: ”The basis of your plea, as accepted by the prosecution, is that you were a custodian of these drugs.

"You collected them that day, they were due to be collected from you that day and you received a small payment in cash.

“You also received a payment in the cannabis you were a user of.

“The quantities of drugs you had in your possession are the most significant aspects of this case.”

