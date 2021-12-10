A DECISION over a pallet company’s controversial plans to expand its depot has been put on hold for further talks.

Villagers launched a campaign group to fight plans by Pallet Plus to expand its Crossways Centre depot in Frating Road, Great Bromley.

The plans for a warehouse, loading bay and service yard extension went before Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

The committee heard the council received 132 letters of support and 63 objections.

Planning officers had recommended the plans for refusal stating it would “result in unacceptable highway safety impacts” and that it would “harm the living conditions of the occupants of neighbouring dwellings”.

Villagers are worried about the use of extra HGVs in a rural village and concerns were also raised about the loss of agricultural land.

John Bartington, chairman of the Residents Against Commercial Expansion (Race) group, said: “Nobody wants Pallet Plus closed, just located somewhere suitable.

“Not on a winding, residential B-road used by school buses and with long sections without kerbs or footpaths.”

Parish council chairman Fred Nicholls added: “The facility is in the middle of domestic housing where families have peacefully lived for over 70 years.

“This facility should not be permitted within a residential area.”

But speaking at the meeting, Gary Rowe, managing director of Pallet Plus, said: “It wasn’t that long ago that people were on their doorsteps clapping key workers - well in Tendring that includes us.

“We deliver over 70 per cent of pallet network freight to hospitals, care homes, schools and shops in the district.

“We have worked with yard congestion for far too long and need to increase out site area to improve working conditions and future proof ourselves against Covid. 96 jobs are ultimately at risk here.”

The planning committee agreed to defer a decision on the plans for up to six months.

It will allow time for the applicant to work with Essex County Council’s Highways on a traffic management plan and to put measures in place to ensure residents are not awoken by lorries in the early hours.

Planning councillors also said talks could take place over making any development temporary in nature while the company finds a more suitable location.