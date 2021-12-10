CONCERNED councillors have called for mobile CCTV cameras to be brought in to tackle yobs in Frinton.

Essex Police have put dispersal zones in place in Frinton three times in the past month in a bid to thwart groups of young people travelling to the genteel resort by train to cause trouble.

Large groups of young people have been causing antisocial behaviour, including letting off fireworks and intimating shoppers and shop staff.

Last month, 20 people were told to leave the area by police and five were taken home following anti-social behaviour in Connaught Avenue.

It led to train operator Greater Anglia stating it would bring in land sheriffs to patrol the network.

Deputy Frinton mayor Terry Allen has now called for Tendring Council to use its new mobile CCTV cameras in the area.

He said: “A few local kids are involved, but most are just using the railway to join up here.

“The police and the railway are trying to get on top of it now, so there’s no excuse now.

“These youngsters plan to meet up using social media, and the police are aware of what’s going on

“These new CCTV cameras can be put up with quick notice.

“These images could be shown to parents so they know what their children are up to.

“I would appeal to parents to find out where their children are - many are completely oblivious to what they are up to.

“It may start with smashing things, but that leads on to violence, the courts and worse.”

Essex Police previously said it is just a small number of people causing trouble that are having a detrimental impact on residents and businesses in Frinton.

Tendring Council said requests for use of its mobile CCTV cameras would be considered in line with its procedure.

A spokesman said: “Use of CCTV is governed by a number of laws and regulations, and therefore any deployment of our own systems must be assessed to ensure it is legally compliant otherwise there would be a risk that any evidence gathered by the cameras would be inadmissible in court.”