A CLACTON MP who spent last Christmas alone with his wife and their turkey says anyone who attended the reported Downing Street festive bash should be punished.

Conservative politician Giles Watling has slammed any Government workers who may have been involved in an unlawful Christmas party last December.

Dozens of reports have suggested the frowned upon “cheese and wine” event at Number 10 took place while the rest of the country was on lockdown.

Responding to the scandal Mr Watling said: “Nobody should break the rules - especially those who make them, so I absolutely get the anger.

“Politicians need to build trust with the public and so I take the guidance very seriously and follow it rigorously.

“On a personal level, my wife and I spent last Christmas staring at each other over the turkey.

“We missed our children and friends and that scene was replicated across the country with some enduring real hardship.

“So transgressions and rule-breaking at the centre of Government should not occur and those responsible should be called out.

“Having said that, we all know that there was quite a lot of rule breaking going on at the time, but that in no way exonerates this behaviour at the top.”