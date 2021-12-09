CLACTON’S Choral Society returned to the stage for the first time in two years for a Christmas celebration.
The society held a concert at St James Church, where guests were welcomed by Fiona Bodmer on the organ, on Sunday.
The true Christmas celebration included music, readings and carols.
Gillian Greenslade said: “It had been two years since the well-known choir’s last concert and now, under new musical director Peter Dyson they gave the audience a festive musical treat.
“Peter comes from a local family and is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music.
“He has conducted amongst others the English Chamber Choir and is the music director of the Belmont Ensemble, which regularly gives concerts at St Martin-in-the-Fields, London.”
Peter led the Clacton Choral singers through beautiful arrangements of familiar carols, some in new settings by John Rutter.
Gillian added: “The program had great variety with carols carefully balanced.
“The singing was interspersed with readings spoken by Peter Kenvyn Jones.”
The piano accompanist was Nicholas Lawrence and his delightful, happy playing enhanced Ding Dong Merrily on High and Sans Day Carol in particular.
The organ came into its own in the great hymn Of the Father’s love Begotten.
The next concert will be on April 9.
