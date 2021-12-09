CLACTON MP Giles Watling has said he does not support the Prime Minister's stance on vaccine passports and says we have to learn to live with coronavirus.

On Wednesday night during a Downing Street press conference Boris Johnson officially announced his Plan B measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

During his address he announced the Government said, among other new rules, it would introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports.

These will be required for unseated indoor venues with more than 500 guests and unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people.

All venues with more than 10,000 visitors will also be impacted be expected to enforce the new measure.

Clacton MP Giles Watling, however, says he is failing to see eye-to-eye with Boris Johnson on all of his new Plan B rules.

He said: “I can accept some protections need to be in place whilst we investigate the Omicron variant because a slowing down of transmission is desirable.

“The option to work from home is a sensible measure, but as I have said previously, I cannot support vaccine passports and I will not be voting for them next week.

“We are going to have to live with coronavirus for the foreseeable future and with ingenuity and determination we can probably overcome it.

“And, like smallpox, once the world’s greatest killer, we can consign Covid-19 to history.”