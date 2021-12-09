Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin has stressed he did not attend a party at Downing Street during last Christmas’ lockdown.
Sir Bernard said he is not aware of an unlawful gathering being held at Number 10 while London was in Tier 3.
He has also said he would not have attended any such event at Downing Street or otherwise while the rest of country was having to follow strict restrictions.
“I know nothing of any parties and I did not attend any parties during any lockdowns,” said Sir Bernard.
“Whether there was a party is a hypothetical question and the Prime Minister has done the only thing he could do to bring clarity to this.
“He has asked the cabinet secretary to conduct an investigation and has apologised, because the impression this has given to the public is extremely unfortunate “But any punishment would depend on whether any law has been broken or if any rules or codes have been broken and how responsible they were judged to have been.
“We will just have to wait until the investigation has concluded.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.