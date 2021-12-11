ESSEX schools have been celebrated in a prestigious ranking system which analyses examination results.
The Sunday Times' Parent Power academic rankings has listed a series of the county’s schools as the top performers in East Anglia.
The scores are based on the most recent, pre-pandemic examination results and Essex has plenty to celebrate.
Here is a round-up of schools which have been labelled among the region’s finest.
New Hall School, in Chelmsford, ranked ninth in the top ten independent secondary schools in East Anglia – the only school in the county to do so.
There was plenty more representation in the top ten state secondary schools in East Anglia, however.
Colchester Royal Grammar School topped the list for examination success, closely followed by King Edward VI Grammar School (Chelmsford) and Colchester County High School for Girls.
In fourth place was Chelmsford County High School for Girls, followed by Westcliff High School for Boys and Westcliff High School for Girls.
In sixth place was Southend High School for Boys and in seventh was Southend High School for Girls.
For primary schools, eight Essex-based schools made the top ten in East Anglia.
Chipping Hill (Witham) ranked in first place, followed by St Francis RC (Maldon) and Beehive Lane Community (Chelmsford).
In fourth place was Colchester’s St Thomas More’s and in fifth was Hare Street Community (Harlow).
Sharing sixth place was St Peter’s C of E (Brentwood), Kingston (Benfleet) and Lyons Hall (Braintree).
