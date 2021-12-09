A BONE-CRUNCHING event is set to chokeslam its way into a town centre venue in what will be an exciting and adrenaline-fueled afternoon of fighting.
SOS Wrestling’s Christmas In The Cage is taking place at Kingsway Hall, in Harwich, next Sunday from 1.30pm with the first fight kicking into action half an hour later.
The high-octane occasion will feature experienced and skilled brawlers from across the globe such as Micky B, Warnes, Sullivan King, Franklin, and Charlie May.
They will go head-to-head in an intimidating and towering 15-foot steel cage which will engulf any of the fighters who dare step inside it.
A spokesman for SOS Wrestling said: “Thank you to every fan, friend and family member who had already ordered tickets.
“Christmas in the Cage is going to be the biggest and best wrestling show that Harwich and Essex have seen..
“There will be a 15ft steel cage and some of the best talent from America, Canada and the UK.
Adult tickets for the show cost £14, children’s tickets cost £9.50, or a family ticket of two adults and two children will cost £44.
For more information about Christmas In The Cage or to purchase tickets visit ringsideworld.co.uk or facebook.com/facebook.com/SOSWrestlingUK.
