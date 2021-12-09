CARE home workers have raised hundreds of pounds for charity after channelling the festive spirit with a view of entertaining their residents.
Corner Lodge, located in Meadow Way, Jaywick, got in the seasonal spirit as staff dressed up as helpful Santa’s Elves in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.
They donned everything from Christmas jumpers and festive onesies to elf hats and costumes resulting in smiles being sprawled across the faces of residents.
Carrying on with the elf theme, throughout the day the home’s employees and occupants also made special cakes and watched Will Farrell’s hit Christmas flick Elf.
In total the staff members’ heart-warming antics generated more than £200, which will now go towards helping people affected by dementia and their families.
The care facility’s event organiser and activities co-ordinator Charice Dawson has now said the unique day was a huge success and thoroughly loved by residents.
She said: “It was a fantastic day and so many staff dressed up in aid of a good cause and raised lots of money.
“The residents loved being looked after by Santa’s Elves for the day and they also helped make Elf Cupcakes, watched the movie Elf and enjoyed Christmas music.”
