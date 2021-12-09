RESIDENTS in a seaside town are being encouraged to attend a candle-lit vigil in memory of a little boy who was murdered by his parents.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six-years-old, was killed in June 2020 by his dad Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mum Emma Tustin, 32.
Hughes has since been sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter, while Tustin, 32, has been caged for life after being found guilty murder.
Clacton campaigner Ryan Stacey has now organised what is sure to be a poignant event which will serve to honour Arthur’s memory.
The vigil will take place on Christmas Eve from 4pm on the beach next to Clacton Pier and those attending are encouraged to light a candle.
Mr Stacey said: “Poor Arthur was murdered after being tortured and starved by the people are supposed to love him.
“I know it is Christmas Eve and people will be getting ready for Christmas, but I just thought it would be a nice tribute to a little boy taken before his time.
“Surely we can take five minutes to pay respect to a boy who should never have gone through such pain from people who should have been protecting him.”
To find out more information visit tinyurl.com/yckpd3sf.
