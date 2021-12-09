Treat yourself or a loved one to a show this Christmas as key workers can now get 25% off at ATG Tickets.
The ‘Local Heroes’ discount applies to a range of performances, from hit musicals to drama performances and more.
The discount is limited to 4 tickets at purchase, and a valid professional ID must be presented with tickets upon entering the theatre.
Not all guests need to be Local Heroes, just the lead booker.
Who qualifies for ATG Tickets key worker discount?
According to the ATG Tickets website, the following professions qualify for the ‘Local Heroes’ discount:
- NHS staff
- Teachers inc. Teaching Assistants and Nursery staff
- Fire & Rescue
- Police inc. Community Officers
- Red Cross
- Social Care
- St John’s Ambulance & St. Andrew’s Ambulance
- Coastguard & RNLI
- Prison staff
- Immigration & Visas
- Search & Rescue
- MoD
- Armed Forces (inc. Reserve & Veterans)
- Community First Responders
What shows are eligible for the discount?
Shows include pantomimes, dramas and musicals, which all vary at each venue. A full list of eligible shows can be viewed on the ATG Tickets website.
